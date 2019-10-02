OUTDATED traffic signals on The Mount in York are set to be replaced and pedestrian and cycle routes improved in work starting this month.
City of York Council will start the revamp on the junction of The Mount, Dalton Terrace and Albemarle Road on October 7. It is estimated to take up to seven weeks to complete.
New, more reliable, traffic signals will be installed and improvements will be made to the pedestrian crossing to introduce a new Toucan crossing over Albemarle Road. The eastern pedestrian footway will also be resurfaced.
The new technology being installed will aim to improve journey times and reliability on The Mount and ease congestion in the area.
The council said that work will be carried out on weekdays from 9.30am to 4.30pm and on Saturdays and Sundays, 8am to 4pm. Temporary signals replicating, as closely as possible, the current operation of the junction will be in place throughout the works.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment