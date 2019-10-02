EMERGENCY services staged a practice response operation in York yesterday (Tuesday) - based on a potential terrorist attack.

The exercise at York Racecourse was designed to test the police, fire and ambulance services' ability to respond to a ‘major incident’ - and involved a number of volunteers who played their part as casualties.

The scenario included several event management students from York St John University, who were caked in flour that represented an unknown substance, supposedly sprayed at them while they travelled on a York Pullman bus.

All three emergency services arrived at the scene minutes later to deal with the situation.

Andy Blades, group manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The operations are usually fairly routine to help us practise, but yesterday we scaled it up.

“On site we had a hazardous area response team, four fire engines, as well as the police and ambulance services as it is a really good test of all the services working together.

“The type of incident is a CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive materials) terrorist-related incident which is a very rare scenario but working with volunteers makes the situation much more realistic and is a helpful exercise for all the forces.

“What’s really important is that we are prepared for such types of incidents - and that all the services have the ability to deal with it proficiently and professionally.”

Chief Inspector Ed Haywood-Noble, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It is really important how the three emergency services work together.

"Chances of something like this happening are really slim but it is an unlikely event we have trained and rehearsed, so we know what to do."

He added it took a week of full-time training to prepare for the operation.