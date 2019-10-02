A SPECTACULAR sound and light exhibition is set to return to York Minister later this month.

Artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid’s Northern Lights installation will return to the cathedral by “popular demand” from October 24.

The work made its debut to sell-out audiences in June 2018 to raise funds to protect the Minster’s medieval stained glass, and this time the exhibition will be displayed for a long run of seven days.

The artists, from company The Projection Studio, were inspired to create their installation by the Minster’s medieval stained glass and architecture.

Last year, the exhibition raised £1.4 million, beginning with a Friday gala fundraising dinner enjoyed by 700 guests in the Minster’s Nave, before the cathedral opened its doors after hours on the Saturday and Sunday for screenings of Ashton and Monid’s projection.

The events were organised to raise money to extend state-of-the-art external glazing to all of the Minster’s historically important windows.

Sixty per cent of the windows have no protection from the elements at present, leaving them exposed to corrosion, condensation and decay. The work will take 20 years to complete at a cost of £11 million.

Neil Sanderson, director of the York Minster Fund (YMF), said: “We were overwhelmed with the response to the installation when it debuted last year, not just the hugely positive reaction to the projection events but also the heartfelt support for the campaign to protect the Minster’s unrivalled collection of medieval glass.

“The events allowed people to see and interact with this spectacular building.”

Tickets, which cost £6 in advance and £8 on the door, are available online at www.yorkminster.org or by calling 01904 557256.