A LANDMARK pub alongside the A64 near York has closed its doors - at least for the time being.

Boulders have been placed at the entrances to the Buckles Inn to block access into its car park.

The large pub, situated at the side of the eastbound carriageway between Tadcaster and York, is understood to have been shut since the beginning of September.

The landlord and landlady, Mike and Bev Comerford, posted on the pub’s Facebook page in August that they felt it was "time for pastures new", and were moving to take over at the Lord Collingwood in Poppleton.

They said they wanted to give a "massive thank you to everyone that has made our stay fantastic", adding: "We came here not knowing anyone and we are leaving with some lovely friends.”

Bev said today (Tuesday) they had handed in their notice and left the Buckles "amicably", simply because they had wanted to run a different sort of pub in a village, and she did not know anything about when, or whether, it would be re-opening.

Customers posted comments saying how much they liked to visit the pub while travelling along the A64 and wishing the publicans well.

One said: “We are not local but we call in every time we visit the York area ..always made to feel very welcome", while another posted: “Not being regulars as such, we call in every opportunity we get with our two dogs on our way to Robin Hoods Bay. We wish you well and all the best for your future.” The pub is owned by Samuel Smith’s Brewery of Tadcaster, like several others in the York area which have closed their doors this year.

As The Press reported today, the Agar Arms at Warthill closed at the weekend, causing consternation in the village about the loss of a vital community "hub", and the Brown Cow in Hope Street, near Walmgate, closed in August, and its ground floor windows have been boarded up.

The York Arms in High Petergate also shut in July, as did the Blacksmiths Arms in Skelton earlier this year.

However, the New Inn at Stamford Bridge, which shut down suddenly just over a week ago, to the dismay of customers, has now re-opened.

A message posted on its Facebook page last Friday said: "A big thank you to all the people who have sent us best wishes this week, it's been quite overwhelming. Now the good news. We re-open on Monday.”

The brewery has consistently declined to explain to The Press why such pubs have shut or reveal whether - or when - they were likely to re-open, and a spokesman was unavailable for comment today about the Buckles closure.