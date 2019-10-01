POLICE have confirmed that they are treating the disappearance of a North Yorkshire woman as murder.

Susan Howells, 51, has not been seen since February.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with her disappearance and has since appeared in court charged with her murder.

Earlier this year North Yorkshire Police launched an urgent appeal to find Miss Howells but the whereabouts of the Harrogate woman are still unknown.

At that stage they said they were concerned about her welfare.

West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major enquiry later announced that the disappearance is now a murder investigation.

Dale Tarbox, of Station Road, Doncaster, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with Miss Howells' murder.

He was remanded in custody as magistrates cannot grant bail to a defendant on a murder charge.

He will next appear before Leeds Crown Court tomorrow, when he will have his first opportunity to apply for bail.

A spokesman for the West Yorkshire force said a 63-year-old woman has also been arrested in connection with Miss Howells' disappearance.

She has since been released on bail.

Detectives have continued the investigation with checks in Bradford and Doncaster.