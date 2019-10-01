NESTLÉ’S KitKat will take centre stage in the first episode of a new Channel 4 series tonight.

Snackmasters sees popular maître d’ and First Dates host, Fred Sirieix, challenging top UK chefs to work out the secret techniques and recipes behind some of Britain’s best-loved snacks.

The four-part TV series opens at 9.15pm tonight at Nestlé’s factory in Haxby Road, York, the home of the popular chocolate wafer bar, which was invented in the 1930s.

The programme saw top chefs, Daniel Clifford (Midsummer House) and Vivek Singh (The Cinnamon Group), competing to make the perfect replica of a KitKat, before being judged by Nestlé’s KitKat brand and production experts to determine the winner.

KitKat technical manager, Alison Stancliffe was given the task of showing Daniel and Vivek around the York factory.

She said afterwards: “It was incredibly interesting to see Daniel and Vivek working so hard to try and perfect their KitKat replicas.

“Their attention to detail to get the product as close as possible from a technical and brand perspective was fascinating to watch.

“I guess you could say my role in the show was to coach them, but I didn’t let our KitKat secrets slip."

She added: "I have worked in confectionery at Nestlé York for 30 years, and never have I ever experienced a day’s work quite like that one!”

Fred Sirieix said: “I have worked with top chefs all my life. I know only too well how competitive and particular they are. But this is a challenge on a different scale.

“ It is the defining moment of their career. Can they actually replicate a world-famous snack? How will they go about it?"

He added: “Believe me when I say this, these snacks are the hardest thing they ever had to make.”