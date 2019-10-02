A NEW flagship imaging department is set to be built at York Hospital - to provide significantly improved care for patients.

A planning application has been submitted for a vascular imaging unit to be built as an extension to the hospital’s main building.

The type of procedures carried out in the department could include diagnosing problems with blood flow, procedures for patients with heart problems such as putting in stents or pace makers, and other crucial treatments.

A report says: “The proposed development will create a new flagship Vascular Imaging Unit (VIU) to meet an identified clinical need at the existing York Teaching Hospital and provide for enhanced diagnosis and care.

“The existing unit has become outdated and there is a need for additional services to meet current and future demand.”

The plans were first put forward in 2014 and the design has been refined in response to a consultation.

The new building will be built near the south entrance to the hospital next to the pedestrian footpath known as Bridge Lane, and will be three storeys high - providing 3,055 square metres of floor space.

The existing vascular imaging unit is used by a range of specialties and a planning statement says the new building will “significantly improve facilities”.

The parking areas alongside the footpath will be removed in order to re-route the road through the hospital site if the scheme goes ahead.

“Operation of the new facility will not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of residents or patients, and any harm to local heritage assets will be minimal and would be significantly outweighed by the public benefits arising from the provision of greatly enhanced health facilities that are of regional significance,” according to the application.