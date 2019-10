EMERGENCY services attended a report of an unattended rucksack in York city centre this afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police was called to the incident in St Helen's Square at 2pm.

A witness said a cordon was set up in the square and that the fire service also attended.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police confirmed that it was "just a rucksack" and there was "nothing in the rucksack."

The incident has been resolved.