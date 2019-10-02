YORK Dungeon is set to become the "Home of Halloween" - including what's been dubbed the "scariest" show in its history.
Actors and 360-degree sets will immerse guests in the darkest parts of old York’s history, starring notorious residents such as Guy Fawkes and highwayman Dick Turpin.
For Halloween, the Clifford Street attraction will be ramping up the frights in its most recent show, The Curse Of The Witch, featuring local witch Isabella Billington.
“We’re upping the ante like never before,” said performance manager Rachael Garwood. “All of our incredible shows will push the ‘scary-fun’ vibe of the York Dungeon to new extremes, bringing to life York’s darkest history. Honestly, it’s so exciting to showcase this unique part of York’s past and present the horrible stories in such a thrilling way.”
The Halloween shows run from this Saturday to November 3. Tickets are on sale at thedungeons.com/York.
