A YORK-based chocolatier has launched three new 'free-from' bars.

The Wizards Magic Chocolate has created a one per cent sugar, vegan-friendly, gluten-free and high-fibre chocolate, wrapped in 100 per cent recyclable packaging. They are available in original, mint and orange.

Founder Charlie Simpson-Daniel set up the company to create tasty chocolate without the 50 per cent sugar levels in other brands, and is preparing to launch the bars in major retailers.

His first business Kings Elite Snacks sold to a global snacks group for more than £20 million.

His team includes original Kings co-founders; a former managing director of Redbull and Brewdog, a former technical director of Baxters Soup and Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall.

Charlie said: “All my journeys in the food industry to date have aimed to bring powerful health messages to consumers through products that do not compromise on delivering a delicious taste. The Wizards Magic is offering consumers the chance to enjoy indulgent chocolate that doesn’t contain the usual 50 per cent sugar but a tiny 1 per cent sugar. It offers conscientious consumers making the huge sacrifice of going vegan a dairy-free chocolate they can enjoy.”

He added: “As Europe’s leading nation of diabetics we give those suffering with this, a chance to enjoy their favourite snack and also those chocolate addicts with diabetes in their future the power to change this. After all, it would take eating 50 of our Magic Chocolate bars to consume the same sugar available in a single bar of chocolate being offered by the UK’s current brand leaders. Most importantly for the planet we are offering 100 per cent recyclable packaging and in six months’ time will be offering not just 100 per cent biodegradable packaging, but 100 per cent compostable packaging, meaning you could bury a bar of our chocolate in its full packaging and it would simply return to the earth and end up as soil.”