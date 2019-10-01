MEMBERS of a pantomime cast went offshore to promote their upcoming show.

Rowntree Players, an amateur theatre company from York, will be performing Sinbad in their 2019 pantomime.

They perform an annual pantomime every year around the month of December.

The cast chose to launch their new show by travelling to the coast and take to the sea.

They departed from Bridlington harbour on the local pirate ship in their eccentric show costumes to get some shots to promote their new production.

The show will be directed by Howard Ella, who has also co-written the piece with Andy Welch.

Sinbad will be played by Hannah King.

The performances will run from December 7 - 14 at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York.

Tickets are now available from the theatre’s box office and range from £14 - £16.

The Rowntree Players group was founded in 1912 by Rowntree's employees.