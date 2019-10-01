A NORTH Yorkshire library will hold an event to mark World Mental Health Day.

Scarborough library will mark the event, on October 10, with art forms including a book launch, an art exhibition and music.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Greg White, executive member for libraries, said: “The events at Scarborough library will highlight inspiring stories and showcase some of the support available.”

The book to be launched is ‘Ruby and the Rainbow’ by Elizabeth Seetal, which reflects on the authors struggles with bullying, abuse and grief as a child.

A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough, which offers practical support to vulnerable people.

On the same day, the library, in Vernon Road, will host an exhibition by artist Alex Horswood. Despite having mental health issues, Alex has turned her life around, going from homelessness to owning her own property.

Music and refreshments will be provided during the event launch in the Create IT Room from 2pm onwards.

Scarborough Survivors Mental Health Resource Centre will also be on hand during the day.