A CITY centre shop that previously sold guns and weapons is set to be turned into a beauty salon.

Controversial store Blue Moon Trading shut down last year after being open for about 17 years on Goodramgate - first in another premises and then moving to number 38 about 11 years ago.

A planning application has now been submitted for the vacant shop to be turned into a nail and beauty salon.

It says the new salon would open seven days a week - from 10am to 6pm.

Blue Moon Trading had been repeatedly slated for its sale of items such as crossbows and Nazi memorabilia.

The shop shut in 2018 because its owner Stuart Sykes said he had decided to retire - with signs put up at the store last July advertising 25 per cent off everything as part of the closing down sale.

Last year he told The Press he was approaching 73 and didn’t want ‘to die in here’, and said his departure was nothing to do with the repeated criticisms of the shop.

He said he had been badly hit by a Government ban some years ago on traders like him from sending weaponry by mail order. “I used to send 100 rifles per week.”

The shop has been repeatedly panned for its sale of weaponry such as crossbows and imitation guns.

Mr Sykes said controversy over his business ‘goes with the territory - we are never going to be flavour of the month’.

Asked how he would have reacted if one of his crossbows had been used to injure or kill someone, he spoke of the number of murders committed with kitchen knives, adding: “I can’t be everyone’s father.”

Mr Sykes said he owned the building’s freehold and would be selling it as a vacant property, rather than selling the business as a going concern.

The shop also hit the headlines for causing upset among passers-by for displaying T-shirts emblazoned with the official Nazi state insignia in its window.