AN INSPIRING youngster from York has claimed a national award in recognition for the care and support he provides for his brother.

Nathaniel Greenhouse, eight, has won the Sibling of the Year award at the national Sense Awards 2019.

The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people with complex disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers that support them.

He was nominated for the award in recognition for the support he gives his older brother, Alexander, who suffers from epilepsy, autism and learning difficulties.

Annie Greenhouse, Nathaniel’s mum, said: “This little man touches my heart every day. He has so much empathy and I’m so proud of him.”

Nathaniel helps his brother Alexander, 10, to get dressed, fetches his medication and uses distraction techniques well beyond his years to calm him when he gets frightened.

Furthermore, when Alexander has a seizure, Nathaniel alerts his parents immediately and starts to make sure that his brother is safe- talking to him to reassure him even though he is not conscious, just in case he can hear him.

These are only a few examples that highlight Nathaniel’s kindness and commitment to supporting Alexander.

Annie, a full-time carer, added: “Nathaniel has more empathy than you could possibly imagine.

“He is gentle and kind and just wants to help others, especially Alexander. He is his a rock.”

Nathaniel, who attends Heworth CE Primary School, wants to continue to help others and recently joined St John Ambulance Badgers, as he wants to becoming a paramedic.

Annie went on to say: “He has been inspired by his brother’s disability, caring will serve him well for the rest of his life.”

Sense chief executive, Richard Kramer, said: “Nathaniel is an amazing brother, always putting Alexander’s needs before his own.

“The patience and kindness Nathaniel has displayed, as well as his maturity, is incredible for an eight-year-old and he is truly deserving of receiving this year’s Sibling of the Year award.”

The Sense Awards 2019, now in their 16th year, took place on September 19 at TouchBase Pears in Birmingham, and were hosted by Paralympian Jack Hodgson.

