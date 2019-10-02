SALON owners in York are celebrating after both graduating with a diploma in leadership and management.
Nick and Claire Slorach, of Toni & Guy in Blake Street, gained their qualifications from Durham University Business School, having started their studies in 2017 - the same year they purchased the salon.
Thanking their team for all their support, they said they were both very proud and excited for the future.
Claire said: “It was a great journey and included sessions on the importance of building a happy, dedicated workforce, as well as how to reward and give recognition, share information, empowerment, well-being, a sense of pride and job satisfaction. We couldn't be more proud of this team; they are professional, plugged in and switched on to hair education and their drive to ensure every guest in our salon is given a 'wow factor' experience."