MEMBERS of a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) team will embark on a challenge to raise funds for other lifeboat services.
RNLI Scarborough will take on the 'stretcher' challenge next month in aid of RNLI Flamborough and RSPB Bempton.
The group of approximately 23 lifeguards will carry a colleague on a stretcher, rotating every mile.
RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, Dave Brant, said: ‘"This is a great way for us to end our season. Our lifeguards are in top shape from the summer season but this will still be challenging for them.
"It’ll be incredibly rewarding for our lifeguards when they reach the finish point.
"A JustGiving page has been set up and we’d truly appreciate any donations."
If you wish to donate to RNLI Scarborough's JustGiving page, you can do so at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lifeguard-stretcher-carry.
The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.