The Wheatsheaf Inn, Davygate, York, says the caption on this wonderful 1899 photograph. Um, yes, but where exactly is the pub? It isn't obvious in the photo...

The answer is that it was accessible through the dark passageway immediately above the carthorse's neck (magnify the image and you can just make out the inn's name on the board above the passage). The pub could also be reached through an alley off Davygate, though it had no frontage on either Davygate or St Sampson's Square.