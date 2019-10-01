A MEN'S chorus is hosting a course to introduce new singers into their four-part harmony.
The Spirit of Harmony’s ‘Learn to Sing’ course will be held at Holy Redeemer Church Hall in Boroughbridge Road, York.
Attendees will have the chance to be coached on vocal techniques, breathing and tuning by some of the UK’s leading acapella figures.
The course is free to attend and will run from October 31 for three consecutive Thursday evenings from 7.30-9.30pm.
Children aged 11-18 must be accompanied by an adult.
If you’re interested in attending book your place at: spiritofharmony.co.uk/learntosing.