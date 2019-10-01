ONE of York's largest primary schools has had a makeover costing more than £1 million including replacing more than 100 windows.

Westfield School which has 564 pupils on roll has undergone the investment over the last two years, with £425,000 being spent this year on refurbishing the east wing.

The most recent phase of the refurb has focused on the area of the school which houses foundation stage children through to Year 1.

It has included replacing 104 windows, re-roofing two sections and removing a 40-year-old temporary double classroom.

The work has not only improved the condition of the school, but has also increased the school’s ‘environmental credentials’ by reducing energy wastage.

Re-organising the classrooms has also enabled the school’s nursery pupils to be brought into the main building so, besides being supported by teachers, they’re now co-located with the other pupils.

Last year, the school’s dining room, roof and kitchen area underwent a £695,000 refurbishment, enabling children to spend less time queuing for food and more time eating a healthy meal.

The former vast kitchen and dining spaces were reorganised, creating a pleasant, calming place to eat.

Parents and members of the community will be invited into the school during school holidays to experience the new space for themselves.

Head teacher Lamara Taylor, at Westfield, said: “The support we’ve had from the building team and City of York Council has been great and the scheme has led to considerable improvements to our school.

"The result has been amazing.

“I’m proud to show prospective parents around Westfield and the investment in the school will have positive benefits to the whole school community in the future. It’s all very exciting.”

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for children, young people and education at City of York Council, said: “This refurbishment scheme has made a huge difference to the school as a whole, particularly the area for younger children.

"I understand it’s already making a positive difference to the learning environment for pupils and teachers alike.”