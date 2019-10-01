YORK’S Town Crier, Ben Fry, is to star in the Grand Opera House pantomime. Oh no, he isn’t. Oyez, oyez, oyez, he is!
Ben, who took up his civic post in May, will be appearing in Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs from December 12 to January 5 2020, playing the role of…the Town Crier.
“It’s a dream come true to join the Grand Opera House panto cast,” said Ben, who co-presents Minster FM’s weekday breakfast show. "I didn’t think anything could top ringing the Town Crier bell at Ellie Goulding’s wedding at York Minster, but being the Town Crier of Trumpville this Christmas will beat it.”
Chris Moreno, the producer and director for the Three Bears Productions show, said: “After a lengthy radio interview with Ben, it was obvious that he was passionate about pantomime. I was in the middle of writing the script for my production of Snow White when I thought what fun it would be to have Ben in the show as the Town Cryer. Oyez! Oh no! It took him all of two seconds to say yes!
“We are really delighted that he will be joining our fabulous cast featuring Vicki Michelle, Mark Little and Martin Daniels.”
Tickets are on sale on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/York.