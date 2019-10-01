THE River Ouse in York is expected to rise even higher tomorrow as further heavy rainfall in the Yorkshire Dales works its way downstream.
The Environment Agency says the current level at its Viking recorder in York is 3.27 metres above normal summer levels and it will remain high through today.
It said that due to recent rainfall in the upper catchments, it expected levels to begin rising slowly this evening and may peak at about 3.6 metres around tomorrow lunchtime.
“Areas most at risk are riverside properties and footpaths in York,” it said.
“The Foss Barrier is in operation. We are closely monitoring the situation and have closed the gates alongside the River Ouse in York between Scarborough Bridge and Ouse Bridge.
“Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services. Please plan walking, cycling or driving routes to avoid low lying roads and footpaths near the River Ouse.”