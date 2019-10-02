MANAGING director Duncan Morter has celebrated 20 years at Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors in York.

After graduating from Cambridge University in 1995 and obtaining a distinction at Law School, Duncan joined Crombie Wilkinson in 1999, qualifying as a solicitor the following month.

He became managing director in 2012.

His practice areas have been in property and company commercial work. He has built up extensive knowledge to be able to advise clients on commercial property and company matters, in particular for property developers, landowners, private schools, dental and GP practices.

Duncan said: “When I started my career I never imagined I would be the managing director of a legal practice. Having said that, I have always been ambitious and wanted to get involved in the challenges and opportunities that came my way over the years.

"I am very fortunate to have had a stimulating career at Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors which has always kept me eager for the next challenge and stepping into the managing director role seven years ago has given me the opportunity to work with and alongside a great team, delivering and constantly improving on excellent client service as we provide specialist legal advice to our individual and business clients across North Yorkshire as well as further afield.

“I really enjoy finding out about clients and understanding how their business works to deliver the best legal solution for their needs. Taking the time to get to know what their plans and ideas are and working with other professionals involved in supporting their business is an invaluable way to collaboratively get to the right end goal.

“I enjoy the networking and business development that goes with running a modern, growing, ambitious law firm and this passion spills over in to my spare time where I regularly travel and meet new people with the band I play in as we gig up and down the country.”

Duncan’s role now involves working alongside the management team to ensure all aspects of client service is delivered across the four offices in North Yorkshire - York, Selby, Malton and Pickering.