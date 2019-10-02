A YORK company is hosting two events for students to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Educational specialists Time2Resources Ltd are inviting secondary schools in the city to sign up for two enterprise challenges.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is an annual event, involving 10 million people across 170 countries.

York got involved last year, and following its success, Time2Resources have teamed up with local entrepreneurs to stage two more events this year.

“Coco-preneurs: the next generation” will take place in York Mansion House on November 11 during York Business Week.

Schools are being invited to enter teams of four Year 12 and 13 students.

The challenge will see 10 teams of A level students, from local schools and colleges, working with Sophie Jewett, of York Cocoa Works.

The task, which will be unveiled on the day, will culminate in students giving a short presentation to a panel of expert judges.

These include Sophie and Joshua Keys from Shambles-based brand design business LazenbyBrown.

“The students who attended last year had an absolutely brilliant day so it would be wonderful to be able to offer this opportunity to a new group of Year 12 students,” said Harriet Thompson, head of modern and vocational studies at Ampleforth College.

The Spice Challenge, on November 19, during Global Entrepreneurship Week, is aimed at 14 to 16-year-olds, with schools encouraged to enter teams of four Key stage 4 students.

It is designed to test the students’ entrepreneurial flair as they learn from Sharmini Thomas, of Sharmini Inspirational Cuisine, and Richard Fenwick, of Plantlet Culture.

Organisers say imagination, team work, time management, research skills and communication skills will all be put to the test.

Time2Resources was founded by ex-teachers Helen Coupland-Smith and Carlo Mencattelli and specialises in business and economics education.

Carlo, director, said: “We are keen to continue to develop these events and build on successes to date to open up more opportunities for students in future years.

"Entrepreneurial skills are an important mind-set for the next generation.”

Any school or college who would like to take part, or local businesses interested in finding out more or supporting these events should contact Helen or Carlo on 01904 692 924 or info@time2resources.co.uk

Both events are free for schools to enter.