IT was so sad to see what has happened to York in the 10 years since I last visited. According to people we spoke to it has been in the last six years that York has become a destination for hen and stag weekends. It’s certainly not a place for families anymore. I for one will not be bothering to look round the university in four years’ time for my children unless something changes.

My best friend and my husband both went to uni/law school there so I have visited a lot, including 10 years ago when my kids were small. But when we arrived at 3pm on Saturday recently there was drunken, loud behaviour everywhere. By 7pm people were falling over drunk, displaying their ‘wares’ for all to see.