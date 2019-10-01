It’s always sad when something different like the Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre chooses our city as a location and then fails to get the support needed to sustain it (Rose Theatre folds amid ‘unsustainable losses’, September 26). Sad also that yet again the organisers put the blame on Brexit. I feel the real cause of the venture’s demise was the entry prices.

While showing around York a friend who was visiting from Australia we decided it would be nice to enjoy a Shakespearian experience, only to discover it would cost us almost £50 each. All three of us are OAPs and when we asked what the concession price per ticket would be, we were told there weren’t any, only for students and children.