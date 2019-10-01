It’s always sad when something different like the Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre chooses our city as a location and then fails to get the support needed to sustain it (Rose Theatre folds amid ‘unsustainable losses’, September 26). Sad also that yet again the organisers put the blame on Brexit. I feel the real cause of the venture’s demise was the entry prices.
While showing around York a friend who was visiting from Australia we decided it would be nice to enjoy a Shakespearian experience, only to discover it would cost us almost £50 each. All three of us are OAPs and when we asked what the concession price per ticket would be, we were told there weren’t any, only for students and children.
Bums on seats are surely better than none at all. Needless to say we didn’t buy any tickets and spent more than an hour in the Viking centre instead, which was considerably cheaper and inspirational, especially for our Australian guest.
Brian Allinson,
Moorfield Way, Wilberfoss
Failure of Shakespeare’s Rose not down to Brexit
There is no bigger fan of the York Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre than I. I’ve seen all eight productions over the last two years, and loved each and every one of them (though with a special shout-out to Juliet Forster’s ‘Dream’). But for Lunchbox Theatrical Productions to blame their liquidation on Brexit - a prevailing condition throughout last year’s financially successful run - is ludicrous. It’s right up there with ‘the dog ate my homework’.
Rory Mulvihill,
Naburn,York