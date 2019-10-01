PARISHIONERS are looking forward to worshipping together in their church for the first time in three months.

Part of the roof collapsed inside Our Lady’s RC Church, Acomb, on July 2.

Both side aisles were immediately closed for safety reasons.

The Sunday morning congregation is so big it couldn’t fit into the pews in the central aisle, so it has been split between two masses since July.

But now, after safety work has been carried out, both side aisles will be reopened this week.

On Sunday this week, with the whole church available for the first time in three months, the entire morning congregation will gather for mass at 9.30am and there will be no second mass.

No-one was hurt when boards on the ceiling above the stall at the end of the northern side aisle side of the church collapsed unexpectedly at 7.30pm on Tuesday July 2, although a group of ten people was in the church praying.

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC School in Hamilton Drive,opened its doors for Sunday mass on July 7.

On July 14, parish priest, Father Tony Lester started celebrating two masses every Sunday morning, plus the usual evening mass.