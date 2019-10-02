A SOLICITOR with a North Yorkshire firm has gained the highest mark in the country in her first STEP exam.

Laura Schofield, from Ware & Kay Solicitors's Wetherby office, specialises in wills and estates, and has achieved a distinction in her STEP exam in the Advanced Certificate in Administration of Estates. STEP (the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) is a professional body, committed to helping people manage their affairs.