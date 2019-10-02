A SOLICITOR with a North Yorkshire firm has gained the highest mark in the country in her first STEP exam.
Laura Schofield, from Ware & Kay Solicitors's Wetherby office, specialises in wills and estates, and has achieved a distinction in her STEP exam in the Advanced Certificate in Administration of Estates. STEP (the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) is a professional body, committed to helping people manage their affairs.
Laura is working towards an internationally-recognised qualification that will demonstrate her in-depth understanding of the law and procedures involved in trust and probate procedure, tax and accounting. On completion, she will be entitled to use the designation STEP to showcase her specialist expertise and give her clients the confidence and peace of mind of knowing she has reached the exacting standards which are required by this body.
Laura is already a member of Solicitors for the Elderly - an organisation committed to providing legal advice for older and vulnerable people. She said she was very pleased to have achieved a distinction, and for all the hard work to have paid off.
"My colleagues at Ware & Kay have all been supportive, and the specialist knowledge enables me to advise my clients on complex issues related to the administration of estates.”