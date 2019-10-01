PUPILS working towards their GCSEs this year are being encouraged to apply for fee-assisted places at a local independent school’s sixth form, as the application process for September 2020 entry begins.

Pocklington School, in East Yorkshire, is keen to hear from Year 11 students whose families would not be able to afford to pay all or part of the sixth form fees.

Applicants should be keen to take advantage of the wide range of co-curricular activities on offer, and are encouraged to demonstrate artistic, sporting or musical interest on their application forms.

Every year Pocklington School has funds available to cover all or part of its fees for sixth form students.

The fee assistance, which can amount to 100 per cent of the tuition fees payable, is given on a means-tested basis after taking into account applicants’ financial circumstances. All fee assistance provided is confidential.

Head teacher Toby Seth said: “Fee assistance doesn’t depend on how well you have done at school but is given to pupils who are likely to gain the most from a Pocklington School education and contribute fully to the wider life of the school.

“If you have a desire and willingness to learn, are interested in challenging yourself in a stimulating and supportive environment, I am sure you would love our sixth form.”

Aggie, who received fee assistance as she studied in the sixth form from 2010 to 2012, went on to study medicine at Queen Mary University of London and is now a foundation doctor at Barts Health NHS Trust, London.

She said: “The fee assistance to allow me to attend Pocklington School was a life-changing opportunity. The teachers are truly focussed on the individual – helping you in every way possible to achieve your ambitions and become a well-rounded, compassionate individual.”

Aggie, who was appointed head girl in her final year, added: “I was very keen to take advantage of the academic and co-curricular opportunities available at Pocklington and was involved in many different things, from helping with the Science Club, preparing for my LAMDA exam, joining in school plays and enjoying both athletics and the Combined Cadet Force.

“While I was there, not only did I have a brilliant time but the skills it gave me in terms of time management and achieving a good work/life balance have been invaluable. Looking back, I see how it was fantastic preparation for life after school, and the work ethic it instilled in me enabled me to achieve a 1st Class Certification at Medical School.”

Sixth form students choose their own programme of study from a broad curriculum of A-levels and BTECs taught in small classes by academic specialists and visiting experts. Students can play sport to the highest level and enjoy music and drama as part of a huge range of co-curricular opportunities which help develop confidence, resilience and leadership skills.

To find out more about fee assistance to Pocklington School’s sixth form, call Fiona Lambert on 01759 321200 or download the booklet and information at bit.ly/2XWarXE