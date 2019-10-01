POLICE have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after an elderly woman's purse was stolen while she was at a store in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened at the Superdrug store on Market Street.
A spokesperson for the force added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about identifying the person in the CCTV."
The incident happened at about 3pm on June 24.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 513 Nicola Russell, or email Nicola.Russell513@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote the reference number 12190113752.
