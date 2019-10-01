A CRASH on the A64 westbound near Copmanthorpe is causing major delays for motorists this morning (October 1).
Highways England said one lane was closed on the westbound carriageway following the collision but it tweeted at 9.40am to say the closure had been removed.
The crash happened at around 7.50am and involved two vehicles, North Yorkshire Police added.
It has led to long traffic jams for motorists heading towards Tadcaster, with congestion to Deighton on the A19 and to Knapton on the A1237.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police described it as a "damage-only collision" and said: "Police officers attended to keep all motorists safe on what is a busy road in wet conditions.
"Recovery for one of the vehicles involved on site at 9.20am."
