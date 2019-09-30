DEBIT cards which were stolen during a burglary at a York house - along with a phone and a laptop - were used within hours at various convenience stores.
North Yorkshire Police said the break-in happened in York's Shipton Street between 10pm on Friday September 20 and 7am on Saturday September 21.
"The home owner received notifications on her banking app to alert her of the transactions, which is when she went downstairs and realised that she had been burgled," said a spokesperson.
They said officers had released CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to, as he might have information that would help the investigation.
"He was wearing a distinctive Adidas jumper with large Adidas logo across chest at the time," they said, adding that anyone with information was being urged to phone 101 and ask for Shane Burgess or email Shane.Burgess@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
The force also revealed details of the theft of a purse by a woman from an elderly woman in Superdrug in Market Street, York, at about 3pm on June 24.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," added the spokesperson.
