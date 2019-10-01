A BRANCH of Marks and Spencer Simply Food could open in York railway station.

A planning application has been submitted part of the current travel centre and an office area to be turned into the food store.

The doorway to the new shop would be on the left as customers and passengers walk in to the main entrance to the station.

A statement prepared as part of the application says: “The proposed M&S Simply Food will benefit passengers, providing a retail experience within the station concourse area.

“The internal appearance of the unit has been designed in accordance with the latest M&S design guidelines within the parameters and restrictions of the existing shell provided by the station.”

A separate planning application has also been submitted to rebrand the Pumpkin Cafe - between platforms seven and nine - as a Coffee Room.

The application describes Coffee Room as a “more energetic brand”.

Under the proposals the cafe will be completely refurbished - with the equipment and fixtures replaced, furniture renewed, the counter removed and a new one built.

The application says: “The conversion at York railway station is in line with the franchise owners’ nationwide endeavour to refresh the brand and provide a better offer to its customers.

“The refurbishment/ conversion works detailed above, will provide a facility fit for purpose both in terms of providing a better customer offer to the commuters and providing a more energetic brand.”

York Railway Station is set to undergo a massive revamp after LNER’s plans to transform the station were approved by City of York Council earlier this year.

The £2m scheme includes plans for a first class lounge, two new shops and a new ‘customer zone’.

The ticket office will be relocated to the site of the ladies toilets, which will be moved to a bigger space near the Burger King outlet. And the unit housing cash machines, a photo booth and the Filmore and Union cafe will be removed.