TWO men and a youth have appeared before York Crown Court accused of blackmailing a visitor to the city.

Peter Anthony Egan, 54, of Trinity Lane, off Micklegate, York, and Scott Berkley, 34, of no fixed address, both denied the charge.

Alongside them in the dock for a plea and trial preparation hearing was a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was jointly charged with them of blackmail. The youth alone faces one additional charge of causing actual bodily harm to the alleged blackmail victim. The youth denied both charges.

All three cases were adjourned until February 18 when they will face trial together at York Crown Court.

Egan and Berkley were released on bail on condition they do not contact each other or the alleged victim.

In addition, Berkley must report to the police every day and to his solicitors on Fridays.

Egan must report to police twice weekly and observe a curfew from 8pm to 7am.

The 17-year-old youth did not make a bail application and was further remanded in custody.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in August.