A NORTH Yorkshire based brewery with pubs in York say they will continue to diversify their range as they unveil their first spirit.
Black Sheep Brewery, in Masham near Ripon, previewed their new Black Sheep Yorkshire Dry Gin at their annual general meeting.
Jo Theakston, Black Sheep Brewery sales and marketing director, said: “The gin market is continuing to grow, and we strongly believe there is a place for Black Sheep spirits.
“Entering the spirits market is a natural progression for Black Sheep as our range of beers and lager have established a reputation for quality and authenticity.”
Black Sheep, owns The Last Drop Inn, The Tap Room and The Three Legged Mare pubs in York and, alongside its lager and range of beers, it is planned that the Yorkshire dry gin will be the first of a collection of spirits produced by the brewery.
The 42 percent premium strength gin contains a blend of 14 carefully selected botanicals and is single shot distilled in a copper alembic still over an open flame and bottled by hand in Masham.
Last month the brewery celebrated 50 years of Monty Python with a special seasonal cask beer named in honour of the legendary comedy troupe.