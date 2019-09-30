PLANS to upgrade the flood defences in Clifton and Rawcliffe will see existing barrier banks raised and extended.

The Environment Agency’s (EA) plans will see the bank that runs alongside the cycle path - from behind Clifton Sports Club to the allotment gardens - raised.

And the embankment will be extended through the cornfield and Rawcliffe Country Park towards the Park&Ride. An extra stretch of flood wall will also be built at the other end of the bank - into Homestead Park.

The flood wall curves round towards Shipton Road and will help to stop flood water creeping behind the back of the raised bank.

The width of the flood embankment will also be increased to reduce the angle of the slope - minimising the risk of the the bank slipping in the future.

The cycle route will be diverted through Clifton Ings while the work is carried out and will run along the bridleway on the river side of Ings Dyke.

So cyclists travelling from the city centre will continue straight on instead of turning right to go over the dyke.

The new temporary cycleway will be covered in a hard surface suitable for bikes and a bridge will be built so the track can rejoin the existing cycle route further along.

A new pumping station will be installed within the barrier bank to manage water levels in the Blue Beck storage area.

Planning permission was granted for the scheme last month and work is due to begin next year.

Once complete, the scheme aims to increase protection from flooding for 134 homes in the area.

A spokesman for the EA warned there will be some disruption while the scheme is constructed - with access through Rawcliffe Meadows restricted and one footpath adjacent to the allotments closed.

But the cycle route will be diverted to maintain access.

For information visit the EA centre at Wellington Row Community Hub.