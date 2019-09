EMERGENCY services have attended a crash on York's outskirts.

Two cars collided this afternoon in Jockey Lane, near the Monks Cross shopping park.

The road was closed after the collision but North Yorkshire Police tweeted at 4pm that it had reopened.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Huntington and York had been sent to the scene at 2.28pm but no one was trapped.

A spokeswoman said a patient was left in the care of paramedics for a check-up.