AN ORGANISER of a North Yorkshire NHS support group has won a national industry award.

Mel Kavanagh, a health visiting locality manager in the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s Growing Healthy North Yorkshire service, has won a MacQueen Award in the Community Practitioners and Health Visitors Association (CPHVA) Education and Development Trust’s MacQueen Anniversary Awards.

Mel has won the award for her work to set-up the support group, Mums in Mind, for new mums in Harrogate who are feeling anxious or in a low-mood following the birth of their child.

When asked about her award win, Mel said: "I’m delighted to have won a CPHVA MacQueen Award for our work to set-up the group.

“I would like to thank colleagues and the mums who come along to our sessions.

"The value of the sessions to new mums cannot be underestimated.”

The Mums in Mind sessions take place once a week in eight-week blocks, and provide a safe environment for mums to discuss their emotional health and raise any concerns they have.

The free sessions at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate are on Tuesdays 10-11.30am.