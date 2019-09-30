THE NSPCC has paid tribute to an “amazing supporter” as she steps down from her role after more than 25 years of giving her time and passion in fundraising for the children’s charity.

Sue Swales, who lives in a village just outside Malton, has been fundraising for the NSPCC since the early 1990s. She has been chair of district committees and branches in both North and West Yorkshire and in 2016 was recognised for her dedication and support by being named an Honorary NSPCC Council Member.

Over the years Sue and her fellow fundraisers have organised all sorts of events from the traditional coffee mornings to antique evenings and themed dinner dances.

Sue said: “I have never flagged in my determination to do all I can in support of the NSPCC. It is hard sometimes to hear about abuse and neglect.

“Seven years ago, we sadly lost our beloved daughter and I have struggled to understand how a parent can be so cruel when to us our daughter was, understandably, a major part of our lives.”

In 2004, Sue moved to North Yorkshire and rather than use the move as a natural end to her fundraising, she was invited to join her local district committee, the Malton Support Group, going on to become North East Yorkshire Branch chair in 2007.

She added: “Over the years you see the effect your efforts have for children, which is motivation enough, but you also get to meet so many like-minded people from all walks of life, it was a chance for me to make new friends who shared the same views.”

Sue paid tribute to her husband Jonathan who has always been supportive. She said: “For fundraisers, having the support of loved ones is vital. My husband, like so many of my friends’ partners and families, has been unswerving in his support for meetings which have taken away from evenings together, uncomplaining when roped into fetching and carrying or weekends devoted to special events. Without him I simply could not have devoted so much of my time and energy to a cause I feel so passionately about.”

Sue is proud of the monthly Chatty Lunches her group started in 2007, which have raised nearly £10,000 and been adopted by other committees in Whitby, Scarborough and Helmsley.

She said: “From October to May each year the ladies meet once a month in a local pub where we discuss current affairs. Each chatty lunch finds you sitting next to someone different to the last time and I have found that many have come out of their shells and developed the confidence to voice their own opinions. Perhaps a less traditional way of fundraising.”

Elaine Kaye, community fundraising manager for the Yorkshire and Humber region, said: “Sue has been such an amazing supporter for the NSPCC, she has helped raise vital funds for the children’s charity, helping us be there for even more children when they need us the most whether that be through Childline, our Helpline, our service centres such as in Leeds and York and our school service which aims to visit every primary school in the UK with vital safeguarding messages.

“But more than that Sue has embodied the values and dedication so many of our volunteers have, the passionate belief that we all have a responsibility to be there and do all we can for vulnerable children and their families. She has been a good friend to many and an inspiration to other branches and districts and we can’t thank her enough.”