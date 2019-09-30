A PRIMARY school held a celebration in honour of two newly retired members of staff, who have a combined 72 years of service.
Pupils and both current and former staff of Westfield primary school joined together to celebrate the work of Sheila Barker and Sue Whitehead.
Sheila worked in the school kitchen for a total of 31 year, and was the catering manager when she retired over the summer.
Sue worked at Westfield for 41 years, holding various roles throughout the school including in the office, as a class assistant and as a supervisor.
Sue said: “The pupils have always been great with me and I have had so much support over the years.”
The celebration was held in the school dining hall where there were gifts. The kitchen served fish finger sandwiches, as this was Sheila’s favourite meal to make for the students.