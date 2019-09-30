YORK’S new Cineworld cinema is set to open in December - and is launching a drive to recruit 80 members of staff.

The 13-screen cinema will be located in the new much-delayed York Community Stadium Leisure Complex at Monks Cross.

It will feature premium “ViP screening rooms”, said to provide “the next level in cinema comfort the moment guests walk through the door”.

A spokesman said guests would be offered access to an exclusive private lounge, complimentary dining and unlimited cinema snacks.

“Guests are also treated to experience the ultimate in relaxation with supersized, specially designed leather reclining seats and individual tables. Cineworld York will be Cineworld’s fifth cinema in the UK to launch ViP.”

Nick Bashford, Cineworld York general manager, said: “We are looking forward to bringing a new cinema to York and generating career opportunities in the local area.

“Cineworld offers fantastic career prospects and is a brilliant company to work for, so we welcome those from the local area with a passion for film to pay us a visit on the open day and find out more about the exciting opportunities available.”

The spokesman said that in a bid to fill roles and engage the community, Cineworld was hosting an open day for prospective employees between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, October 6, at Giraffe, Vangarde Shopping Park.

“There are a variety of positions available including Cineworld Team Member roles, as well as Barista positions at Starbucks, which will form part of the new cinema,” he said.

“All roles are on either a part or full-time basis. The recruitment day will also offer visitors the opportunity to find out more about careers at Cineworld, as well as ask company staff questions and apply directly.

“Team Leader, ViP and Starbucks supervisor roles are available to apply for at www.cineworld.co.uk/careers now, and applications close on October 4.”

Cineworld will be York’s fourth cinema, competing against Vue at Clifton Moor and two city centre cinemas, CityScreen in Coney Street and Everyman in Blossom Street.