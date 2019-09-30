ONE of the organisers of last month’s paracycling event in Tadcaster claims she faced shouting, swearing and hostility from some residents, mainly over the closure of roads.

But Kirsty Perkins said that to see the para-cyclists, some of whom will go on to the paralympics next year with varying challenges, taking part in a global sporting event was ‘beyond inspiring.’

And she said seeing and hearing a local youngster, with numerous disabilities, cheering and clapping the cyclists along had made the whole thing worthwhile for her.

The former town councillor said she worked voluntarily as a project manager with TEMPT (Tadcaster Events Management Project Team), which led on the community element when the town hosted one of the starts of the The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International on September 21.

She said it had faced a ‘huge amount of negativity’ over the whole event, mainly over road closures.

She said she had people shouting at her and telling her no one wanted the event, residents angry because they couldn’t get over the bridge and businesses demanding compensation.

She said that just as she was waiting for the para cycling start she bumped into a Tadcaster girl, Renee and her mum. “When I spotted her in the crowd I took her to the accessible viewing area so she could see the race start clearly and comfortably without being jostled about,” she said.

“To hear Renee cheering and clapping them along made the whole thing worthwhile for me. Anything is possible and if one person was inspired by what they saw it was worth the shouting, swearing and hostility. Thanks Renee, you really did make my day.”