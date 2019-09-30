A MEMBER of the Royal family paid a visit to a North Yorkshire specialist college to observe their work.

Students and staff gave a warm welcome to The Countess of Wessex when she visited Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate.

The Countess was given a tour of the college by Principal, Adrian Sugden, and students Nathan Tudge and Holly Golbourne.

The Countess was given the opportunity to see students, all of whom have Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), partaking in some of the variety of activities the college provide.

Adrian said: "We had a fantastic morning and it was great to be able to show The Countess some of the many ways we work with students to help them to build confidence and develop independence."

The Countess also saw some of the artwork produced by the students, students baking, and the electronic games developed by some of the students.

Sarah Bogue, who assisted in unveiling a plaque to mark the Royal's visit, said that meeting The Countess was a "dream come true" for her.