TV naturalist Chris Packham is to join a three-day festival of nature and creativity in York.

Leading writers, musicians, artists, scientists and wildlife enthusiasts will converge on York between October 31 and November 2 for a high-profile celebration of nature.

The event, in its 11 year, will be held at St Peter’s School and has been organised by the environmental charity New Networks for Nature. This is the first it time will be held in the city.

A huge street-art mural by the artist ATM has already been commissioned to mark the event celebrating the unique natural heritage of the York area.

The event concludes with an appearance by Chris Packham, live from Autumnwatch, in conversation with author and wildlife gardening expert Kate Bradbury.