A GROUP of business leaders have achieved their goal after a 255-mile palace to palace trek.

The gruelling six-day challenge involved trekking from Bishopthorpe Palace to Lambeth Palace in London.

It was in aid of the Archbishop of York Youth Trust.

The 10 participants which took on the challenge included: Ian Walker, Matt Rylatt, Chris Ray, Mick Fox, Paul Morris, George Ray, Ian Ray, Josh Gladstone, Nick Blake and the

Youth Trust chief executive, Dan Finn, was also involved in the trek. He said: "It was an incredible but challenging experience."

"There were moments which were really tough, but knowing that the money raised will help us support more Young Leaders spurred us on to the end."

George Ray, who attended Archbishop Holgate's school, added: "The trek was a fantastic opportunity to remember the work the trust does as well as raise funds and awareness too.

The group's target was to raise £10,000, which they have now surpassed. They're aiming to raise around £1,500 more in the coming weeks.

Established in 2009, The Archbishop of York Youth Trust develop opportunities for young people to grow in leadership, faith and character, in partnership with schools, churches and communities.