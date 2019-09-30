BURGLARS who broke into a York pizza takeaway made off with £600 in cash and stock.
The break-in happened at Pizza Base in Beckfield Lane at about 12.55am on Friday September 13.
The two offenders entered the premises by snapping a 'euro profile lock' in the front door, said North Yorkshire Police, which urged residents and businesses to check their locks and where available upgrade them to anti-snap types.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Police have also released CCTV images showing people who may be able to help officers investigating the burglary.
Anyone with any information should phone 101, select option 2 and ask for Andrew Copeland, email 000642@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190170097.
Comments are closed on this article.