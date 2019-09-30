YOUNGSTERS at an East Yorkshire primary school are already thinking about careers.

Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School recently welcomed a team of volunteers through its doors as it held its very first Primary Futures event.

Primary Futures connects schools with inspirational, diverse volunteers from a range of careers.

These volunteers come into school to talk to children about their jobs and show how their learning at school can lead to an interesting future.

Head Steve Woodhouse said: “

Having the opportunity at primary school to meet a wide range of people doing different jobs is really important.”

The volunteers who attended included a York Minster stonemason, and a theatre director

.