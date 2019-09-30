ORGANISERS of a conference at the University of York say they welcomed a record number of attendees.
The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP), the UK’s leading membership organisation for operating theatre practitioners, say more than 480 delegates and 46 exhibitors enjoyed the three-day residential conference. They are now already taking bookings for next year.
Association CEO, Dawn Stott, said people travelled from across the globe to attend lectures, workshops, exhibitions and enjoy a line-up of entertainment, including a gala dinner
“This year, we saw a fantastic mix of perioperative professionals, students and medical companies join us at our conference,” she said. “It’s one of our most successful events yet and we can credit some of that to our kind sponsors, who made a number of free places available to students.”
Key-note speakers included Chris Pointon, co-founder of the #hellomynameis campaign, which highlights the importance of introductions in healthcare and calls for more compassionate care.
Other speakers were Adam Alderson, one of only four people in the world to have survived an eight-organ transplant and radical tumour de-bulking surgery. He demonstrated the difference that organ donations can make to those dealing with terminal diagnosis and spoke of his recovery and why he decided he wanted to take on the motoring challenge, The Mongol Rally.