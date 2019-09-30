YORK Balloon Fiesta is over for another year and despite the hit and miss nature of the weekend weather, The Press Camera Club did not disappoint when it came capturing the magic.

More than 25,000 people are thought to have attended the festival between Friday afternoon and Sunday, among them Heather Storr, Kieran Delaney, Andrew Guthrie, Adam Johnson and Rebecca Arksey did a fantastic job on the photos front.

John Lowery, who organises the festival, said: “We were pleased to see local residents and visitors from throughout the UK joining us for the day.

"We came so close to being able to host the mass balloon launch on Saturday afternoon, but a narrow band of rain approaching as the pilots would have been inflating meant that the flight had to be cancelled at the very last minute.

“That said, the weather was dry throughout Friday evening and the sun shone for us on Saturday, which really helped bring out the crowds to enjoy the stunt shows, falconry displays, and live entertainment.

"It was a fantastic coup to get Britain’s Got Talent’s Twist & Pulse on the very day that they were appearing in the ‘Champions’ show.”

Visitors were also treated to a Night Glow event on Saturday evening, with a host of balloons lit up by their burners in a choreographed display.

There was also a selection of performances from Dolly Parton, Freddie Mercury and Abba tributes to CBeebies' own Mr Bloom, for younger visitors as well as fairground rides, birds or prey and donkeys for younger visitors.

Bus companies also put on more journeys to help ease congestion.