A FORMER bowls player was given a special send-off at her funeral - when fellow club members formed a guard of honour.

Doreen Tyson, who was born and bred in Acomb, passed away aged 78.

Doreen was an avid bowls player and was part of her local team, Ashton Ladies.

Members of the team were present at her funeral, held at Holgate Methodist Church, and came together to give Doreen a guard of honour farewell.

Doreen was also buried in her bowls uniform along with her treasured bowls.

Doreen and her husband, Don, who lived together in Acomb, had known each other since childhood and were married for more than 58 years.

Don said: “We had a remarkable life together, we have travelled all over the world. You name it, we’ve been there.”

They met at a staff dance at Ben Johnson’s, a former York printworks, held at the Assembly Rooms in Blake Street.

Don said: “When we were really young, our mothers used to take us to the same beach.

“We used to have mutual friends that we would meet with.”

They married when Doreen was 21 and bought their first house together soon after.

Don said: “Her mother and father were very strict.

“They always said that I would never be good enough, but I think we definitely proved that wrong.”

Donations at the funeral were made to charities British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research.

A proofreader and printing assistant by trade, Doreen was a keen reader of books. Don added: “Books were her world, the last book she was reading was buried with her.” Doreen leaves behind Don, daughter Karen and grandchildren Zoe and Maia.