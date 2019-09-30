RUCKSACKS that allegedly contained an "extremely dangerous" drug were seized at a music festival in North Yorkshire at the weekend.
The Mint Festival was held Church Fenton, near Sherburn-in-Elmet, on Saturday.
Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted that the festival's security staff seized several rucksacks containing nitrous oxide canisters, more commonly known as nos or laughing gas.
"This is an extremely dangerous drug and can be fatal," the team added.
It said one man was arrested on suspicion of supplying the drug.
Anti-drug service FRANK said: "Inhaling nitrous oxide directly from the canister is very dangerous. It can cause a spasm of the throat muscle and stop a person breathing."
The team also tweeted that the drug is covered by the 2016 Psychoactive Substances Act, which means it is illegal to give away or sell.
Comments are closed on this article.